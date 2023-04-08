RAJASTHAN SHOCKER DALIT WOMAN RAPED BURNT DIES IN HOSPITAL

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) : A Dalit woman was raped and burnt alive by a man on Thursday in Rajasthan's Barmer district. The rape victim woman died during treatment at a government hospital in Jodhpur late on Friday night. After the death of the woman, angry people gathered in the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital premises and are demanding compensation of 1 crore and a government job. They refused to get a post-mortem done.

At the same time, the BJP has criticised the Ashok Gehlot government on this incident. Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary reached Mahatma Gandhi Hospital. He has described this incident as an example of love jihad. He said that due to the poor law and order situation of the state, miscreants are openly carrying out such incidents.

In front of the minister, the relatives of the victim accused Pachpadra's Deputy Superintendent of Police Madanlal that he put constant pressure on them after the incident. The papers of their lands were taken to the police station and they were also made to sit in the police station. When the people of the society gathered, the case was registered.

People protesting outside the hospital have demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore, a government job and action against the police officers. In its absence, they have refused to get up from the dharna. Minister Chaudhary alleged that even in such a case, the police officers were doing politics and strict action should be taken against them. He also assured to make his efforts to fulfil the demands of the family members.

Questioning the Gehlot government, Leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathore tweeted that the incident of burning a woman after raping her in Balotra reflects Gehlot's Jungle Raj. As Minister Kailash Chaudhary is Corona positive, he spoke from his car keeping a distance from his family members of the victim. He said strict action should be taken against the arrested accused.

Kailash Chaudhary asserted that Congress has become a curse for every common man of the state and Gehlot, who took the post of Home Minister, has violated the law of the state. On Thursday, a neighbouring youth entered the woman's house in the Pachpadra police station area and committed the offence.

When he felt that she would not remain silent, the accused poured thinner on the victim and set her on fire. Hearing the screams of the victim, when her sister reached the room, the accused ran away after pushing her. The family first took the victim to the government hospital in Balotra where she was referred to Jodhpur. The woman died on Friday during treatment here.