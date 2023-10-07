Jaipur (Rajasthan): Ahead of the Assembly elections this year, the Rajasthan government has decided to conduct a caste census in the state. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday announced that the state will conduct a caste-based census on the lines of the one done in Bihar. This move comes days after the Bihar government released the caste census report on October 2.

Speaking to the media after a state party meeting in Jaipur, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the state government would issue an order for conducting caste census as it is very important. He said, "We will take Rahul Gandhi's concept of greater the population, greater the rights pledge forward by conducting a caste census in Rajasthan. We will conduct a caste census like in Bihar."

Talking about the importance of the caste census, Gehlot said that the caste census is necessary as it will help the government to know the number of people and for whom the policies are to be made. He also said that social security can be implemented only when we know the caste-wise situation in the state.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Congress Committee Chief Govind Singh Dotasara said that at least six big public meetings of Congress will be held in Rajasthan ahead of the Assembly elections in the state. He said that Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi and other senior leaders of the party would visit Rajasthan and hold public meetings across the state.