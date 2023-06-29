Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who suffered a leg injury and was rushed to Sawai Mansingh Hospital, has been discharged after an hour-long treatment at the hospital on Thursday.

Doctors advised him to take bed rest for seven days, sources said. Principal of SMS Medical College, Dr. Rajeev Bagarhatta said seven days of bed rest has been advised for the Chief Minister who will undergo an examination and based on which, doctors will decide on further treatment plan. He said CM Ashok Gehlot fell after hitting the floor at CMR, during which both his legs were injured. The nail on the toe of the right leg came off while the left leg got a minor fracture. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's OSD Lokesh Sharma in a tweet said Gehlot is fine now. The injury resulted in a hairline fracture in his left toe and a nail in his right toe. After treatment, CM Ashok Gehlot has returned to Chief Minister's residence. Earlier, Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasara accompanied the CM to SMS Hospital.

Earlier, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was going to attend a meeting of the National Highway Authority at his residence. While going to the meeting, suddenly CM Gehlot's leg got injured. As a result, the meeting of the Council of Ministers was postponed and rescheduled for Friday morning though there is a possibility of another cancellation of the meeting given the extent of the injury the CM has suffered. The meeting is likely to be postponed for the next two days, sources said.