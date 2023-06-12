Ganganagar Rajasthan The movement of a Pakistani drone was noticed on the IndiaPakistan international border forcing the BSF Border Security Force to shoot down the drone at Sri Karanpur in the Ganganagar district of Rajasthan Efforts to smuggle drugs from the Pakistan side on the IndiaPakistan international border are continuing unabated The promptness of BSF jawans posted on the border helped in foiling the latest attempt from across the borderOn Sunday night this drone coming from Pakistan was seen on the Indian border on which BSF jawans shot down this drone The BSF and police have conducted search operations by imposing blockades at many places The debris of the drone has been recovered by the BSFLast month also the movement of the drone was seen in the Sri Karanpur area on which BSF fired and after that a suspicious person was rounded up in the search operation and two packets of heroin lying in the field were also recovered After this incident BSF and police jointly launched a search operation in the areaPunjab smugglers taking deliveryHeroin consignments are thrown by Pakistani smugglers through drones on the Indian border for which smugglers mostly from Punjab come to take delivery The smugglers try to pick up the consignment of heroin thrown at a certain location Many times these smugglers are also caught due to the promptness of BSF jawans Recently the incident of firing between Indian smugglers and BSF had also come to the foreMeanwhile on June 11 at about 0535 pm BSF personnel of 103 Bn BSF found a drone in broken condition from the fields of Gurmukh Singh son of Gurdial Singh a resident of village Rajoke The drone fell due to some technical fault on the land near the village Rajoke PS Khalra at the IndoPak border Following this a joint search operation has been started at by BSF officials in the nearby areas of village Rajoke