Sriganganagar (Rajasthan): In a joint search operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Rajasthan Police recovered a drone carrying 1.5 kg of heroin along with a pistol and eight cartridges from a field near the international border in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district.

It is suspected that the drone was sent from across the Pakistan border and investigations have been initiated in this connection. Sriganganagar SP Vikas Sharma said the drone was recovered near a village in Kohli Post near the India-Pakistan border. The drone was recovered along with two packets. While one packet contained heroin weighing 1.5 kg, the other had a pistol and eight cartridges.

Following which, BSF and police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation for the unidentified suspects. While earlier, drones were used for smuggling drugs in border areas, now these are deployed to carry weapons and cartridges. "The security forces have foiled another nefarious attempt of Pakistan to smuggle drugs and weapons into the Indian side. The incident is being jointly investigated by the BSF and police", an official said.

The incident comes four days after a drone was recovered in a similar search operation in the Sriganganagar district. The BSF and Rajasthan Police had recovered 15 cartridges along with the US-made drone. Police said that a case under Arms Act and NDPS Act was filed against unidentified suspects and an investigation was initiated.