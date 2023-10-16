NADDA HOLDS TALKS WITH BJP LEADERS IN UDAIPUR JODHPUR

Udaipur/Jodhpur: Amid ongoing protests over ticket distribution for the Rajasthan Assembly polls due next month, BJP national president J P Nadda on Monday held meetings with senior party leaders and office bearers from Udaipur and Jodhpur.

Nadda reached Udaipur where he held a meeting of division-level party officer bearers. He took their feedback and emphasised the importance of organisational strength for winning elections. Booth management was a key topic of discussion and Nadda stressed the need for thorough booth-level planning, particularly in areas where the party's performance has been weak in past elections, party sources said.

Nadda also highlighted the significance of mobilising voters and working diligently, the sources said. BJP's Rajasthan in-charge Arun Singh, state president C P Joshi, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and other leaders were also present during Nadda's Udaipur visit.

Later, Nadda reached Jodhpur where he met the division-level office bearers. The meeting was held at a hotel in the evening. Union Minister Shekhawat highlighted the enthusiasm among the party leaders and expressed confidence that the party would form the government in Rajasthan and would also win all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 general elections.

All 200 Assembly constituencies in Rajasthan will go to polls on November 25 while the counting of votes will take place on December 3. The BJP issued its first list of 41 candidates last week which sparked protests in some constituencies, including Sanchore, Jhotwara, Nagar, Kotputli, and Deoli-Uniara.

The supporters of leaders who were denied a ticket protested in the constituencies as well as the party office prompting the state unit to set up a panel of senior leaders to talk to the disgruntled aspirants. The protests, however, have continued.