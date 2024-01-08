Deeg (Rajasthan): A man, who allegedly hacked the account of Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) and cheated several others through online fraud was arrested on Monday from Malipur border in Rajasthan's Deeg district after a 10-day search operation. The hacker has been handed over to Maharashtra's Ratnagiri cyber crime team.

The hacker, identified as Zakir, a resident of Sahasan in Meewat, allegedly defrauded people and transferred money to his account. Police have also recovered several mobile phones and SIM cards from his possession.

Police sources said search operation was conducted on the basis of information received about the accused's mobile locations. Several villages in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh were searched after his mobile location was traced to Dosharas village under Govardhan police station in UP. However, when police team started chasing him in Govardhan police station area, he entered Rajasthan. Later, his mobile location showed Sahasan village under Pahari police station area.

In this situation, Ratnagiri cyber cell sub inspector Yogesh Khare informed Deeg district SP about the accused. Following which, DST team in-charge of Deeg district Baldev Singh, SP Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay and the Ratnagiri cyber cell set up a joint team and initiated a search operation.

The accused was chased for 10 days in a row by following his mobile locations. However, the accused got scot free as he managed to escape just before the police team arrived.

Finally, the hacker was arrested from Malipur border of Deeg district, where he was found hiding. After arresting him, he was brought to Deeg's Sadar police station and interrogated before being handed over to the Ratnagiri cyber cell.