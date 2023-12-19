Bikaner: In a major success against fake currency racket, Rajasthan Police have arrested two persons and recovered fake currency worth Rs 60,000 from their possession in Bikaner district of the state, sources said. An official said that the arrests and the recovery were made during an operation by the Bikaner Police on Monday under Khajuwala police station limits of the district.

Police have arrested two accused in this case. An official said that Police have recovered fake notes worth Rs 36,000 from the arrested person Ramanand and Rs 24,000 from another accused identified as Ramesh. A police official said that the police carried out the special operation under the leadership of Khajuwala police station officer Ram Pratap.

Both the accused were arrested on Monday near BSF ground of Khajuwala police station area under the overall direction of Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam. A police official said that the operation was launched following specific intelligence inputs from sources about a fake currency racket active in the area.

According to the police official, preliminary investigation by the police has revealed that both the accused were planning to circulate the fake currency notes in the market in Rawla Mandi of Anupgarh district. A case has been registered against both the accused at Kotgate police station in Bikaner while further investigation into the case is going on, an official said.

He said that the Kotgate police station has been designated as the nodal police station to deal with cyber crimes and fake currency cases in Bikaner. The police is now interrogating both the accused and gathering information from where these fake notes were brought and whether they have been circulated in the market before or not.

Further details into the case are awaited.