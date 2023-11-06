Behror (Rajasthan): A man from Rajasthan's Behror, who died one and a half years back, has been issued a notice asking him to appear before court in connection with his involvement in causing disruptions in the poll process. The notice has been sent by the Court of Sub-Divisional Magistrate.

The Assembly elections in the state are scheduled on November 25. Ahead of which, some people from Behror, Neemrana and Mandhan have been identified as potential threats to the law and order situation and their movement in the area has been restricted for the next six months. The list of offenders includes the name of Kandanlal Yadav, a resident of Kankar Chhaja village of Behror subdivision.

Kandanlal had passed away on June 27, 2022 and his family got the death certificate on January 11, 2023. Ramchandra Yadav, Kandanlan's son said that they were shocked after receiving the court notice on Sunday evening. "When my father was alive he never had any case against him. He was a farmer and was known to have been a well mannered person who had a good relation with the villagers. Never has any such notice been issued to him nor any restrictions imposed. It is for the first time after his death that policemen came to our house with the court notice," Ramchandran said. Kandanlal's son said his father had a clean image and now the family's reputation was being tarnished by such a notice.

Ever since the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct till November 5, the Court of Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Behror has received complaints against 618 people. Till yesterday, restrictions have been imposed on 389 people and efforts are on act against 604 others.