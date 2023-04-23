Jaipur The customs officials at the Jaipur International Airport on Sunday arrested a man and recovered gold worth over Rs 46 lakh from his pocession The accused passenger had arrived in Jaipur from Riyadh via Sharjah The passenger was found carrying 756 grams of gold The passenger was trying to smuggle the gold by hiding it in a carton According to Neelima Khorwal DC Customs Department the passenger had arrived at Jaipur airport by boarding flight number G9435 from Riyadh via Sharjah On being suspicious the customs officials stopped the passenger but he could not provide satisfactory answers following which a search was conducted During examination officials found gold strips concealed inside a carton After which 756 grams of gold was recovered The seized gold is valued Rs 4664 lakh The accused has been arrested and is currently being interrogated The customs officials are questioning the passenger about the gold strips Sources said officials are trying to find out where the smuggled gold was being delivered and who else are involved in the racket Also Read Customs seize gold worth Rs 205 cr at Chennai Airport 4 heldEarlier in January customs officials held two passengers and recovered gold valued Rs 56 lakh from them The two passengers had hid the gold inside their undergarments Prior to which customs officials had arrested two men and recovered 3497 grams of gold worth over Rs two crore from them at the Jaipur International Airport The passengers had arrived at Jaipur from Dubai One passenger was carrying 3497 grams of gold and another 254 grams of gold The two passengers had hidden the gold in their shoes and speakers