ACTOR JOHN ABRAHAM VISITS DOG HOME FOUNDATION AMID VEDA MOVIE SHOOTING

John Abraham visited Dog Home Foundation

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): Bollywood star John Abraham, who is currently in Jodhpur for the filming of his upcoming movie 'Veda,' visited a Dog Home Foundation in the city amid his busy shooting schedule on Monday. John reached out to the foundation after encountering an injured dog and promptly arranged for its medical aid. The following day, John visited the Dog Home Foundation to witness their efforts firsthand.

Kuldeep Khatri, President of the foundation, said, "John's love for animals was evident during the visit. John took the time to observe their treatment procedures and expressed his support for the organisation's noble cause. During his tour, John even interacted with two young camels that were recently brought to the foundation, showcasing his compassion towards animals."

John emphasised the importance of voicing against animal cruelty and also extended his support to the foundation's initiatives. "No violence towards animals should be tolerated," he said.

Notably, the shoot of John's film Veda has been underway in various locations around Jodhpur, including MBM Engineering College and its surrounding areas. Night scenes were captured in the Ghantaghar area as well. 'Bunty Aur Babli-2' fame Sharwari will be seen alongside John in the upcoming movie, under the direction of Nikhil Advani. The movie is likely to be released later this year.

The Dog Home Foundation president while talking about his foundation, said, "We are dedicated to the treatment and care of injured and sick dogs and also we have our own ambulance. Our foundation has garnered support from numerous individuals, who share the commitment to nursing injured animals back to health."