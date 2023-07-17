Hyderabad: Bollywood actor John Abraham posted a message for Indian lawmakers on his Instagram pleading to make amendments to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. The actor has elevated his advocacy after previously taking various actions and having a strong interest in animal welfare. However, his post attracted a lot of criticism from netizens as they dug out an old post of the actor savouring eggs.

The actor in his video pleaded for a change in the PCA bill, asking his supporters to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, "A bird cannot vote, a horse cannot go to court, and a dog cannot tell a journalist about its troubles. You have a voice; animals do not. And now is the time for you to speak up.

John further urged Parliamentarians to back his cause saying, "Main aaj humare sabhi members of Parliament se yeh appeal karna chahata hoon ki woh Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Amendment Bill ko Parliament ke monsoon session me laayein." John then continued, "Kisi ghode ki jaan lene ki, kisi puppy par acid phekne ki, kisi chidiya ko patthar marne ki saza 50 rupee ki penalty? Ho gaya ab bahut. India must defend its animal citizens as well."

The video has garnered a lot of views with approximately 1,55,000 people having watched it. With the video rapidly gathering a lot of attention, many netizens called out John for his earlier post relishing eggs. Taking to Instagram, a social media user commented: "You should have thought about that before eating eggs and chicken for your body building." Another one wrote: "MR John before posting this hope you stop eating chickens n goats.. if not then you r a hypocrites n a lier..."

However, many fans of the actor also came out in his support. Many advocated he has turned into a vegan and has now stopped eating eggs or chicken. Defending the actor, a fan commented: "So sad to see some people calling him out for eating eggs while he is clearly talking about amending a bill which increases penal liability of murderers and rapists of these innocent animals. I understand veganism but this is totally different. Also can this not be a religion thing ffs🙏🏼 its a humanity thing."

All the animal lovers were moved by John. Additionally, he made note of the fact that "violence against animals is closely linked with violence in society, public safety, and health."