12 YEAR OLD BOY MAULED TO DEATH BY STRAY DOGS IN RAJASTHAN

Bundi (Rajasthan): A 12-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Rajasthan's Bundi on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Sadar police station area when the canines attacked the victim some distance away from the village. The boy ran for his life but the dogs went after him. He screamed for help but there was nobody around at that time. The dogs pounced on him and continued to attack him.

Finally, some passers-by saw the boy being attacked by dogs and rescued him. But, the boy was seriously injured and had almost fainted by then. His family members were informed and he was rushed to the hospital. However, the boy succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Sadar police station officer Arvind Bhardwaj said the victim has been identified as Mangilal, son of Bhojraj Gurjar, a resident of Tikhabarda in the district.

"The boy was going to the farm at around 6 am today when some stray dogs attacked him. Mangilal tried to run away but failed. The boy has received bite marks all over his body and had fainted. But, the dogs kept attacking him. Later, he was rescued by some passers-by and his relatives were informed," police said.

According to Mangilal's medical reports, he had about 30 to 40 wounds on his head, hands and feet. The dogs had scratched and bit in several parts of his body.

Police reached the district hospital soon after the incident and took the body into custody. The boy's body has been handed over to his family after post-mortem, police said. Villagers have expressed concern over stray dog menace in the area.