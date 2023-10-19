Amritsar: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday hoisted the country's highest tricolor at Attari border during his visit to Amritsar district of Punjab. Sources said that the union minister unfurled the 418 ft tricolor atop the new pole installed by the authorities along the Atari border in Amritsar.

During his address on the sidelines of the event, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the tricolor, which has been placed on the border, is equipped with a special surveillance technology, which will help our soldiers in border surveillance and keep the enemy at bay. The height of the previous Indian tricolor pole at the Atari-Wagah border in Amritsar was 360 feet while the height of Pakistan flag was 400 feet.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann was also present with Nitin Gadkari. The tricolor hoisted today at the Attari border is the highest in the country hoisted by union minister Nitin Gadkari. The union minister also paid obeisance at Darbar Sahib during during his visit of Amritsar. Meanwhile, Gadkari while taking to X, formerly known as Twitter to update about the proposed Amritsar-Katra Expressway.

“A major feature of this corridor includes Asia's longest 1300 meter long cable stayed bridge over the Beas River. This expressway will connect the major religious places of the Sikh community, the Golden Temple, Sultanpur Lodhi Gurdwara in Kapurthala district, Goindwal Sahib Gurdwara, Khandur Sahib Gurdwara, Gurdwara Darbar Sahib (Taran Taran) till Mata Darbar Vaishno Devi Katra,” Gadkari wrote in a post.