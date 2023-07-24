Khanna: Former Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu is a changed man. Not in terms of losing the Punjab election and the Punjab Congress President post, but in the truest sense of it. From being sentenced to a year's rigorous imprisonment in the 1988 road rage incident in which a man had died, Sidhu has come a long way as he shifted a young accident victim in Pind Kaudi area of Khanna in Punjab to the hospital which saved the youth's life, sources said on Monday.

The good Samaritan act of Sidhu has won him praise especially among his fans. Sources said that Navjot Sidhu was returning to Patiala after the Satyagraha protest of the Congress party against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification in Ludhiana. Sidhu stayed at former Rajya Sabha member Shamsher Singh Dullo's factory located at Pind Kaudi near Khanna.

After meeting Dulo, as soon as Sidhu left for Patiala, he saw a young motorcyclist lying in a pool of blood on the GT Road in the area. It is said that the youth was hit by an unidentified vehicle and was abandoned by the passersby. The injured has been identified as Rajwinder Singh (25), a resident of village Rohte Nabha.

Sources said that Sidhu, on seeing the condition of the youth stopped his convoy and asked the security personnel to take the victim to the hospital. The injured youth was soon rushed to the hospital in Sidhu's security gypsy and is said to be out of danger now. Sidhu's aide Shamsher Singh Dulo also visited the hospital to inquire about the youth's condition.

Navjot Sidhu's security personnel ASI Gurmej Singh said that the victim was writhing in pain even as 10-12 people standing near him acted as mute spectators. “No one was helping him. Meanwhile, Navjot Sidhu got the vehicles stopped and sent the young man to the hospital in a gypsy,” Gurmeet Singh said. Dr Raghav, who received the victim at the Government Hospital, said that the condition of the youth is out of danger.

Dr Raghav informed that the youth has a fracture in his pelvis even as he has also suffered injuries on the body. He said that the youth has been referred to a tertiary care hospital on the request of the family.