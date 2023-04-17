NAVJOT SINGH SIDHU SPOTS SUSPICIOUS PERSON AT HIS PATIALA RESIDENCE CLAIMS SECURITY LAPSE

Chandigarh Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu alleged a security lapse at his residence in Punjab s Patiala after he claimed to have spotted a suspicious person on the terrace on Sunday night Sidhu said the spotting of the suspicious person who was wearing a grey blanket happened at around 7 pm The suspect fled soon as his domestic help raised an alarm Sidhu said he had reported this matter to Punjab Deputy General of Police DGP and Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Taking to Twitter Sidhu said Today on the terrace of my residence an unknown suspicious character wrapped in grey blanket was noticed around 700 PM the moment my servant went out raised the alarm and called for help he immediately ran and escaped Have spoken to DGPPunjabPolice and SSP Patiala has also been informed This security lapse will not deter me from raising my voice for Punjab he added Sidhu tagged Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to this tweet Patiala SSP Varun Sharma visited Sidhu s residence after the matter was reported The CCTV footage of the area was also being scanned a police official said Also read After release Navjot Sidhu set to arrive at Amritsar today eveningCricketerturned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu was released from Patiala Central Jail on April 1 2023 after serving nearly 10 months in a road rage death case Ever since his release Sidhu has been attacking the ruling party in Punjab over several issues After he came out of jail Sidhu visited the Moosewalas He met the parents of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala who was shot dead on May 29 last year in Mansa district in Punjab Sidhu also met former party president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi and said that his commitment for his leaders and Punjab will remain unfazed