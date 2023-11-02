PUNJAB MAN INVOLVED IN PERPETRATING GST FRAUD OF RS 25 CRORE THROUGH FAKE INVOICES HELD BY VIGILANCE BUREAU

The accused, Sammy Dhiman, a resident of Mandi Gobindgarh has been on the run for the last five years. Preliminary investigations have revealed that Dhiman and his accomplices furnished fraudulent invoices for non-existent businesses and sold these to firms located in Mandi Gobindgarh and Ludhiana. Such fraudulent acts aimed at evading GST, inflicted a loss of Rs 25 crore to the government coffers.