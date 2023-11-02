Punjab man involved in perpetrating GST fraud of Rs 25 crore through fake invoices held by Vigilance Bureau
Published: 21 minutes ago
Punjab man involved in perpetrating GST fraud of Rs 25 crore through fake invoices held by Vigilance Bureau
Published: 21 minutes ago
Chandigarh: The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Thursday arrested a man accused of orchestrating a financial loss amounting to Rs 25 crore to the government in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue through fake invoices. The accused has been remanded in police custody for two days after being presented in the court today.
The accused, Sammy Dhiman, a resident of Mandi Gobindgarh has been on the run for the last five years. Preliminary investigations have revealed that Dhiman and his accomplices furnished fraudulent invoices for non-existent businesses and sold these to firms located in Mandi Gobindgarh and Ludhiana. Such fraudulent acts aimed at evading GST, inflicted a loss of Rs 25 crore to the government coffers.
Vigilance Bureau sources said Dhiman and his accomplices were accused of perpetrating GST fraud that led to a loss of Rs 25 crore to the government. A spokesperson of the Vigilance Bureau said that Dhiman remained at large, harbouring concerns about impensing arrest.
Inspector Sukhjinder Singh of Vigilance Bureau, Flying Squad-1, Punjab, Mohali arrested him today following a raid. Dhiman was presented in the court and remanded in police custody for two days. A search is on for the remaining fugitives involved in this case.
Dhiman's arrest comes in the wake of an FIR registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at the Mandi Gobindgarh police station in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib district on July 5, 2018.
Also Read: Maharashtra tops in GST invoice fraud cases, followed by Gujarat, Haryana and TN: Govt data
Vigilance Bureau sources said there were some others who were involved in perpetrating GST fraud along with Dhiman. These fugitives would be nabbed very soon, officials said.