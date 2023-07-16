Punjab: Bhatinda villagers to give free rice paddy to flood-affected farmers

Bhatinda (Punjab): At a time when rains have wreaked havoc in Punjab, villagers from Jassi Pau Wali in the Bhatinda district of the state, in a noble gesture have announced that they would give free rice paddy to the flood-affected farmers.

A joint effort is being made by the farmers and villagers of Jassi Pau Wali village, located on Mansa Road, for the flood-affected agrarians. Paddy plantation has been prepared for 250 to 300 acres of land. After 20 days, the flood-affected farmers can get free paddy from the village.

Enterprising farmer Parminder Singh and villager Gurmeet Singh came up with this initiative. Gurmeet Singh said today the farmers of Punjab are in big trouble and it was a moment to stand with them. Seeing their initiative, several farmers of the village have come forward and all of them will distribute free rice paddy to those affected by the floods.

According to Gurmeet Singh, the Punjab government has not done enough for the farming community and hence they decided to help them. Gurmeet Singh also appealed to the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government and the Bhatinda district administration to help them distribute the rice paddy. Around 18 districts of Punjab are affected by floods. Farmers' crops have been ruined due to the inundation of several feet of water. Punjab is an agrarian state where most of the people are dependent on farming for their livelihood.

