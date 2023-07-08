HARYANA RAHUL GANDHI MEETS FARMERS IN SONIPAT DRIVES TRACTOR

Sonipat (Haryana): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday morning interacted with farmers and labourers in the fields of Madina village of Sonipat district in Haryana. The former Congress chief listened to their problems, sources from the grand-old party said.

The 53-year-old New Delhi-born Rahul Gandhi drove a tractor and also planted paddy along with the farmers and labourers at around 7 am. The disqualified Member of Parliament (MP) was on his way to Shimla in Himachal Pradesh from the national capital when he stopped at Madina village.

Congress MLA from Baroda Assembly constituency Induraj Narwal and MLA Jagbir Singh, who represents the Gohana Assembly constituency, reached the fields, where Rahul Gandhi visited, upon receiving information. The two leaders interacted with Rahul Gandhi.

Congress sources said that a large number of villagers also came to meet Rahul Gandhi. The Congress leader then left for Gohana via Murthal.

The Gujarat High Court on Friday, July 7 dismissed Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his Modi surname remark. The decision has effectively closed the avenue for the Congress leader to be reinstated as MP ahead of the Monsoon session scheduled later this month.

The Congress said that it will hold "maun satyagraha" (silent protest ) to show solidarity with Rahul Gandhi after the decision of the Gujarat HC. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal wrote to the state party presidents requesting them to organise a massive one-day silent protest, in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statues, at all state headquarters on July 12.

