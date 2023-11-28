PRO KHALISTAN GRAFFITI PAINTED ALONG AMRITSAR AIRPORT ROAD IN PUNJAB SFJ CHIEF GURPATWANT SINGH PANNUN TAKES RESPONSIBILITY

Amritsar: Week after the Delhi Police arrested a Haryana man for allegedly painting pro-Khalistan graffiti on a flyover on the directions of Khalistan leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, similar graffiti has surfaced on the road leading to Amritsar airport in Punjab, sources said. Pannun has taken the responsibility for the pro-Khalistan graffiti painted along the airport road. Sources said that besides pro-Khalistani slogans, slogans of boycotting Indian airports were also painted in the graffiti along the airport road of Amritsar.

In a video statement issued over the matter, Pannun, who is the chief of the pro-Khalistan organisation Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) claims that Khalistani slogans written on Airport Road in Amritsar were written at his behest. He has also shared a video of these slogans on social media. In the video statement, Pannun has also asked his followers to boycott Indian airports.

Following the slogans and Pannun's video statement, Amritsar Police swung into action and removed the pro-Khalistan slogans written on Airport Road. Pannun, who is a designated terrorist before the Indian government, has been making headlines for his recent threat to Airlines company Air India and the passengers traveling in the flights.

In a video statement on Nov 4, Pannun asked Sikhs to avoid flying on Air India planes on and after Nov 19, while citing a potential threat to their lives. The SFJ chief had also threatened to target Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on November 19. Following the threats, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) registered a case against Gurpatwant Pannun.