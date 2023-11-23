New Delhi: India has agreed to take seriously inputs received from the US about the "nexus between organised criminals, gun runners, terrorists and others" amid reports that the US thwarted an alleged assassination bid on Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil, foreign ministry spokesman Aridam Bagchi said.

"India takes such inputs seriously since it impinges on our own national security interests as well. Issues in the context of US inputs are already being examined by relevant departments," Bagchi said in response to media queries in New Delhi on Wednesday.

He continued, "The inputs are a cause of concern for both countries and they decided to take necessary follow-action".

Bagchi's comment came after a Financial Times report which quoted multiple sources in the know of the matter and said the US thwarted a plot to assassinate Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who holds dual citizenship of the USA and Canada.

The report also claimed that Washington raised this issue to the Indian government and warned that it holds apprehensions over India's involvement in the alleged conspiracy.

