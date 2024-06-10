'Direct Attack on Chief Minister': Manipur CM's Advance Security Convoy Ambushed By Militants

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's advance security convoy was ambushed by suspected militants in Kangpokpi district of the northeastern state on Monday morning, leaving one policeman injured.

The convoy was on its way to violence-hit Jiribam district when it came under attack around 10.30 am near Kotlen village along a stretch of National Highway-53, they said. Multiple gunshots were fired at the vehicles of the security forces, who retaliated, a police officer said. The driver of one of the convoy vehicles suffered bullet injuries on his right shoulder, and he is being taken to a hospital in Imphal, the officer said.

Security forces have reached the ambush site, around 36 km from the state capital, and launched combing operations to trace the gunmen, he said. "CM Biren Singh was planning to visit Jiribam to take stock of the situation in the district," an official said.

Speaking to the media in Imphal in the afternoon, Chief Minister Biren Singh said: "It is very unfortunate and highly condemnable. It is an attack directly on the Chief Minister, means directly on the people of the state. So, State Government has to do something. So, I will take a call of all of my colleagues and we will take a decision..."

The ambush on CM's security convoy comes days after two police outposts, a forest beat office and at least 70 houses were torched in Jiribam by suspected militants on Saturday.

Violence broke out in Jiribam in the ethnic strife-torn state on Thursday evening, after suspected militants killed a 59-year-old man. The person, identified as Soibam Saratkumar Singh, went missing after he had gone to his farm on June 6 and later, his body was found with wounds made by a sharp object, an official said.

Meanwhile, an irate mob stopped a truck at Sorok Atingbi Khunou late on Saturday and reportedly torched essential commodities it was carrying, a police officer said. A contingent of more than 70 state police commandos was airlifted from Imphal to Jiribam to assist security personnel in their operations against militants, he said.

Around 239 Meitei people, mostly women and children, have been evacuated from peripheral areas of Jiribam on Friday, and moved to a newly set up relief camp at a multi-sports complex in the district, officials added. The state government has also transferred Jiribam SP A Ghanashyam Sharma to the post of additional director of the Manipur Police Training College, according to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms.

Reacting to the incidents of fresh violence, newly elected Congress MP from the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat, Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, urged the Manipur government to protect the lives and properties of the people of Jiribam.

Jiribam, which has a diverse ethnic composition of Meiteis, Muslims, Nagas, Kukis and non-Manipuris, had so far remained unaffected by the ethnic strife that has been raging in the northeastern state since May last year. The ethnic conflict between Imphal valley-based Meiteis and hill-based Kukis has led to the deaths of over 200 people, and rendered thousands of people homeless. (With agency inputs)

