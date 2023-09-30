'My father being projected as a drug peddler', says arrested Punjab Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira's son
Published: 33 minutes ago
'My father being projected as a drug peddler', says arrested Punjab Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira's son
Published: 33 minutes ago
Fazilka: The son of Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira, who was arrested in an early morning raid in a 2015 drugs case by the Punjab Police, on Saturday alleged that the Bhagwant Mann led AAP government was implicating his father in the drugs case. Mehtab Singh Khaira, son of Punjab Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khairas said that the case against his father had been quashed by the Supreme Court while questioning the rationale behind the fresh arrest of his father in the case.
“We fought this case all the way to the Supreme Court and we won. The FIR was registered in March 2015. My father's name came in 2017. We went to the Supreme Court, the SC rejected our summons order, but now after eight years he has been summoned for investigation. They are trying to project a picture that Sukhpal Singh Khaira is a drug smuggler," Khaira's son Mehtab Singh Khaira said in Fazilka.
Also read:
Pertinently, on Thursday, the Punjab Police raided the Chandigarh residence of Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira and arrested him in the case. The Jalalabad Court later sent Khaira on two-day police remand which ended today.
The drugs case: In 2015, the Jalalabad police arrested nine people, including Gurdev Singh, the former chairman of the market committee Dhillwan. More than 1 kg of heroin, gold biscuits, a country-made 315 bore pistol, two Pakistani SIM cards and a Tata Safari car were recovered from their possession. In this case, Khaira's name came to the fore due to his alleged relationship with former chairman Gurdev Singh. Along with Khaira, personal security officer, personal assistant, UK resident Charanjit Kaur and Major Singh Bajwa were also named in the case. On October 31, 2017, the Fazilka court convicted nine persons, who were arrested by the police.