Fazilka: The son of Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira, who was arrested in an early morning raid in a 2015 drugs case by the Punjab Police, on Saturday alleged that the Bhagwant Mann led AAP government was implicating his father in the drugs case. Mehtab Singh Khaira, son of Punjab Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khairas said that the case against his father had been quashed by the Supreme Court while questioning the rationale behind the fresh arrest of his father in the case.

“We fought this case all the way to the Supreme Court and we won. The FIR was registered in March 2015. My father's name came in 2017. We went to the Supreme Court, the SC rejected our summons order, but now after eight years he has been summoned for investigation. They are trying to project a picture that Sukhpal Singh Khaira is a drug smuggler," Khaira's son Mehtab Singh Khaira said in Fazilka.

Also read:

Pertinently, on Thursday, the Punjab Police raided the Chandigarh residence of Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira and arrested him in the case. The Jalalabad Court later sent Khaira on two-day police remand which ended today.