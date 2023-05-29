Chandigarh Desk: In Vancouver, Canada, gangster Amarpreet Samra was shot dead while leaving a reception. A burnt car has also been recovered near the incident site. The deceased Samra has been included in the list of the top 11 gangsters sometime ago. The Vancouver police suspect that the murder was committed by the Brothers Keepers group.

According to information, there was a continuous dispute between Samra's gang and other groups. Samra and her brother went to a reception party at Phaserview, where the assailants carried out the attack and escaped from there. Samra has been active since 2015 when he was involved in the first gangster incident.

Both Samra and her brother used to run the gang together. Although the police have not yet confirmed who the attackers were, it is suspected that Samra's rival gang, the Brothers Keepers group, was involved in the murder.

Also Read : New Parliament building inauguration a big day for PM Modi, but not without legal hurdles

Last year, Canadian police agencies released a list of 11 dangerous gangsters. Out of these 11 gangsters, 9 were of Punjabi origin. Canada and British Columbia Police issued a public safety alert, tweeting @VancouverPD @BCRCMP. In the list of these 11 gangsters, Samra's name was number two.

The list includes Shakeel Basra (28), Amarpreet Samra (28), Jagdeep Cheema (30), Ravinder Sharma (35), Barinder Dhaliwal (39), Andy St Pierre (40). Gurpreet Dhaliwal (35), Richard Joseph Whitlock (40), Samrup Gill (29), Sumdish Gill (28) and Sukhdeep Pansali.

Canadian police say that the activities of these gangsters have increased in the country recently. Maninder Dhaliwal, who was on last year's 11-man list, was killed in a shootout in Whistler in late June last year. His brother Harpreet was shot and killed last year in Cole Harbour, Vancouver, police said. Another of his brothers Gurpreet Dhaliwal (35) is included in this year's list.