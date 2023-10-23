Barnala (Punjab) : A policeman was brutally murdered in Barnala city late on Sunday night. This incident took place in 25 acres area of ​​the city where a fight broke out between the kabaddi players and the restaurant workers in a restaurant. After which the police of City One police station reached the place of the incident, the kabaddi players who were fighting in the restaurant were asked to sit in the car.

The players had an argument with the police personnel. The accused assaulted Hauldar Darshan Singh, seriously injuring him, who was admitted to the Civil Hospital, Barnala, where he died. According to eyewitnesses of the incident, the accused were international kabaddi players. After beating the policeman, the accused vandalized the restaurant.

After the incident, the accused escaped from the spot. The police are engaged in the investigation of this matter. Deceased Darshan Singh was working as a Hauldar in Thana City I for a long time. Due to this incident, there is an atmosphere of complacency among the residents of the city.

An eyewitness of the incident said that some kabaddi players were sitting in a restaurant in the 25-acre area at night and there was a dispute between the restaurant owner and the kabaddi players over the bill. After this, the restaurant owners called the police on the spot. After an argument with the policemen who reached the spot, the accused beat up the policeman Darshan Singh and injured him.