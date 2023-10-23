New Delhi : India evacuated about 143 people including two Nepalese nationals from Israel aboard its sixth flight which touched down in New Delhi. India's External Affairs Ministry (EAM) is continuing the evacuation of Indian nationals under 'Operation Ajay' as the Hamas-Israel conflict shows no signs of abating. Evacuation of all those Indian nationals willing to come back home is being taken up ever since the war broke out in the Middle East.

Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste accorded a warm welcome to the 143 passengers who landed in the Indian national capital aboard the sixth flight in the latest evacuation operation. It was over 12 days ago that India had launched the evacuation operations from Israel under the Operation Ajay programme. India has decided to evacuate all those wishing to come back home in view of the intensifying attacks by Israel in Gaza.