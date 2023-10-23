Sixth flight carrying 143 evacuees from Israel lands in Delhi under 'Operation Ajay'
Published: 2 hours ago
Sixth flight carrying 143 evacuees from Israel lands in Delhi under 'Operation Ajay'
Published: 2 hours ago
New Delhi : India evacuated about 143 people including two Nepalese nationals from Israel aboard its sixth flight which touched down in New Delhi. India's External Affairs Ministry (EAM) is continuing the evacuation of Indian nationals under 'Operation Ajay' as the Hamas-Israel conflict shows no signs of abating. Evacuation of all those Indian nationals willing to come back home is being taken up ever since the war broke out in the Middle East.
Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste accorded a warm welcome to the 143 passengers who landed in the Indian national capital aboard the sixth flight in the latest evacuation operation. It was over 12 days ago that India had launched the evacuation operations from Israel under the Operation Ajay programme. India has decided to evacuate all those wishing to come back home in view of the intensifying attacks by Israel in Gaza.
-
6th #OperationAjay flight lands in New Delhi.— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) October 22, 2023
143 passengers including 2 Nepalese citizens arrived onboard the flight.
Welcomed by MoS @SteelMinIndia & @MoRD_GoI @fskulaste at the airport. pic.twitter.com/x5Ejj8mDqa
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a post on 'X', formerly Twitter, said: "6th #OperationAjay flight lands in New Delhi. 143 passengers including 2 Nepalese citizens arrived onboard the flight." With the latest evacuation by the sixth flight, India has moved over 1,343 people from war-torn Israel till now. Earlier, India has sent a plane load of aid to the strife-torn Palestinians in Gaza Strip.
-
#OperationAjay update— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 22, 2023
Flight #6 departs from Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/V4gw6hcGRX