Tarn Taran: A joint team of Punjab Police and Border Security Force (BSF), recovered a Pakistani drone from Tarn Taran district, officials said of Sunday. This came at a time when search operations continued for the fourth consecutive day in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district for two militants.

The security forces intercepted movement of a suspected drone yesterday afternoon. The security personnel immediately launched a search operation and around two hours later, recovered the drone from a paddy field near a village in the bordering areas of Tarn Taran district in Punjab. After this, the area was condoned off and the search operation continued for a long time but nothing suspicious was found.

According BSF, it is a China-made quadcopter, DJI Mavic 3, which is being used by the Pakistani smugglers for a few months. The smugglers are using such drones to transport small consignments of 1 kg or less drugs across the border.

Apart from drug consignments, these drones can also be deployed for delivering high quality images and videos to the person operating it, officials said. Last month, a drone along with a gang of smugglers were arrested in Tarn Taran. Also security forces recovered a mobile phone that carried a video showing delivery of consignment.

The Punjab Police recovered a drone from Attari area of ​​Amritsar four days ago. Prior to which, police recovered a drone with 400 grams of heroin from Dhanoy Khurd village of Attari. In the last few months, Punjab Police have arrested many smugglers with large consignments of drugs.

