CHILDREN QUITTING PVT SCHOOLS TO ENROLL IN GOVT SCHOOLS IN PUNJAB CM BHAGWANT MANN

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said that the AAP government was “reaching new milestones” in education sector saying children were “leaving private schools to take admission in government” schools in the state. The Punjab CM was talking to the media on the sidelines of flagging off the third and fourth batches of principals of schools to Singapore for professional training.

CM Mann said that in the education sector of Punjab, “we are reaching new milestones as per the guarantees”. “Children are coming from private schools of Punjab to government schools. The biggest thing is that parents and children are getting trust in government schools,” Mann said on the occasion.

He said that the AAP government is “trying hard to make the government schools of Punjab the number 1 schools in the country”. The Punjab CM said that the UPSC is having a meeting to open a coaching center to give free coaching to civil services aspirants. The Punjab CM also hit out at the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for opposing the bill for free telecast of Gurbani at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

“SGPC and Badal family had already planned about Gurbani broadcast. Now they asked Jathedar Sahib that the broadcast should continue as before. All this is being done only to give PTC the right to broadcast Gurbani. We want to say give us a chance we will arrange free to air and free to cost Gurbani broadcast round the clock,” Mann said.

Pertinently, the first batch of principals was flagged off for Singapore in the month of Feb. and the second batch in March. In the first batch, 36 and in the second batch, 30 principals of government schools went to Singapore for training on pedagogy. The teacher training programme of the AAP government was also embroiled in a controversy after Governor Banwari Lal Purohit questioned the move.