AMID PATWARIS STRIKE IN PUNJAB CM BHAGWANT MANN ANNOUNCES RECRUITMENT OF NEW REVENUE STAFF

Chandigarh: Amid the ongoing agitation of Patwaris and Kanungos in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced recruitment of 586 new 'patwaris' (revenue officials) on vacant posts. The Punjab CM said that people “will not be allowed to be harassed”. In a video message issued on Saturday, CM Mann further announced that besides the 586 new recruitments, an additional 741 undertraining patwaris will be assigned their jobs in circles where posts are vacant.

In the video message, Chief Minister Mann said that the training of these patwaris will last for 18 months of which they have already completed 15 months. Soon after completing the training, the patwaris will soon be deployed in the circles for the relief of the common people. Mann said that 710 of the candidates who have passed the Patwari test will also be given appointment letters soon so that they can be prepared and employed soon.

Chief Minister Mann said that no circle will be left out. He said that the verification of the candidates is pending adding that he has asked the Home Department to speed up the verification. Mann said that the selection of 586 new patwaris will be done on the basis of merit which will be completely transparent.

Chief Minister Mann informed that there are 3660 circles in the state, of which 1623 Patwari circles are working. He said that the remaining 2037 defunct circles will also be provided with the staff by the government soon so that the people of the state do not have to face any kind of trouble. Mann said that the government will ensure biometric attendance of the patwaris saying that he has received complaints that many patwaris have hired private agents on very low wages to do the work of patwars and themselves are doing private business.

Patwaris in Punjab are currently on a pen down strike demanding that they be relieved of the additional charges.