Anugul (Odisha): Fed up with not getting a life partner and facing plethora of problems, a differently-abled person requested the Anugul District Magistrate in Odisha to find him one during the weekly grievance hearing, which is conducted by the senior government official.

During grievance hearing session conducted by the District Magistrate Siddharth Shankar Swain, people bring their problems to the fore and urge the Collector to solve them as soon as possible. On Monday, a disabled person - Sanjeeb Mohapatra, younger son of Murlidhar Mahapatra, who is resident of Nuapada village, came with this unique request.

Sanjeeb said, "The government should find a life partner for me. I and my family are unable to find a life partner. So find a life partner for me." He wrote in his application in Odia that he himself is disabled and his parents have become old and he has difficulty in walking. He also stated that his elder brother lives separately and desperately needs a life partner to look after him and his parents.

He urged the District Magistrate that the administration should help him as his family is incapable of finding him a life partner. Sources said that the District Collector's office said that the Collector was "surprised" at the request. They said that Sanjeeb also urged the District Collector to give him a tricycle.

