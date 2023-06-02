Coromandel Express derails in Odisha's Balasore district

Balasore (Odisha): Around 50 were feared dead while 179 were injured when the Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga Station in Balasore of Odisha on Friday evening. The express train derailed after colliding with a goods train. According to sources, several passengers are reportedly trapped as four bogies of the train skidded off the track after being hit by a goods train.

All possible assistance is being given to those affected, said PM Modi on the Odisha train accident. "Distressed by the train accident in Odisha, my thoughts are with bereaved families," he said. The PM spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and took stock of the situation.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakhs in case of death and Rs 2 lakhs towards grievous injured and Rs 50,000 for those who sustained minor injuries. Rushing to the site in Odisha, he said, "My prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured and condolences to the bereaved families."

On being informed, local police and railway officials reached the spot and are carrying out the rescue operation with the help of locals. Meanwhile, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has directed the ODRAF Team at Balasore to proceed to the spot for a search and rescue operation. Besides, the Collector has also been directed to reach the spot to make all necessary arrangements and intimate the SRC if any additional help is required from the State level.

Odisha Special Relief Commissioner Satyabrata Sahu has directed the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) team at Balasore to proceed to the spot immediately for search and rescue operations. On receiving information, the Balasore Collector, the SP rushed and other officials rushed to the spot to supervise the rescue operation. Railway officials are now there on the spot. About 20 ambulances have been sent to the accident spot to transport the passengers to local hospitals, officials said.

Two teams from the fire department were sent from Bhadrak to the spot. An emergency helpline No +91 6782 262 286 has been opened at Balasore. The Odisha government has directed the fire service DG to rush to the spot and monitor the rescue operation. Doctors were sent from Balasore Medical College.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed Minister Pramila Mallik and Special Relief Commissioner to reach the accident site immediately. In all, 132 injured have been shifted to Soro CHC, Gopalpur CHC and Khantapada PHC.

Following are the helpline numbers

Howrah helpline number-033-26382217

KGP helpline-8972073925 and 9332392339

BLS helpline-8249591559, 79784218322

SHM helpline-9903370746