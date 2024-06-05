Jammu and Kashmir Youth Dies in Police Custody; Mehbooba Mufti Demands Probe

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti called for an impartial investigation on Wednesday following the custodial death of a youth from Pulwama.

"Imtiaz Ahmed, accused in a narcotics case from Pulwama, has died in police custody while another individual is fighting for his life at Base Hospital in Badami Bagh," Mehbooba tweeted.

Mehbooba added, "Imtiaz’s family claims he sustained severe injuries during interrogation. An impartial probe must be initiated to uncover the truth."

On Tuesday evening, Jammu and Kashmir police officials stated that an accused in a narcotics case experienced health issues while in custody and was subsequently declared dead upon arrival at a local hospital in Pulwama district.

According to the police, Imtiaz Ahmed Pala, son of Gul Mohammed Pala and resident of Lidermund Bra-Vandana, was charged under FIR 42/2024 for violations of Section 8, 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. They reported that he developed severe health complications during his detention at the Litter Police Station.

Officials said Pala's condition deteriorated rapidly, leading to his transfer to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police have initiated legal proceedings to investigate the circumstances surrounding Pala's death and have assured that an unbiased probe will be conducted.

However, Pala's family disputes the police's account, alleging that he was picked up and then killed. They demand an impartial and thorough investigation into the incident.

"We do not believe the police version of events. Imtiaz was healthy when he was picked up on Monday. We suspect foul play and demand a transparent investigation," a cousin of the deceased said.

Imtiaz, an electrician by profession, leaves behind two daughters and a son, the cousin added.