ANOTHER TRAIN ACCIDENT IN ODISHA GOODS TRAIN DERAILS IN BARGAH NO CASUALTIES REPORTED

Bhubaneswar: Three days after the deadly triple train accident in Balasore district of Odisha in which 275 people were killed and hundreds others were injured, another train derailment has occurred in Bargarh district of the state on Monday, reports said. There were no immediate reports of any casualties in the accident.

It is learnt that a freight train derailed in Mendhapali area of Bargah district. Sources said that the goods train was on way to Bargarh from Dunguri when the derailment took place. Local civil and police administration has rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. The cause of the accident was not immediately known.

The derailment comes three days after 275 people were killed while 900 others were injured in the triple train accident in Balasore district. Traffic along the ill fated section of the railway route was restored late on Sunday night with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw waving at the crew of a goods train. On Monday morning, passenger trains were seen operating on the section.

The traffic was restored 51 hours later. Union Railway minister said the work on the reconstruction of the damaged tracks started soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's instructions. The Railway Board has recommended a CBI probe into the Balasore triple train accident. Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw speaking to the media on Sunday said, "Keeping everything into consideration especially the administrative information that we have received so far, the Railway Board has recommended a CBI probe in this entire case."