Mumbai (Maharashtra): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday that the state cabinet has decided to rename the Versova-Bandra Sea Link as Veer Savarkar Setu. Shinde first announced the decision on May 28, on the birth anniversary of the late Hindutva ideologue.

Moreover, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link has also been renamed the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Smruti Nhava Sheva Atal Setu. "We've renamed Versova-Bandra Sea Link as Veer Savarkar Setu and Mumbai Trans Harbour Link renamed as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Smruti Nhava Sheva Atal Setu," Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said.

The renaming of the bridge after the Hindutva icon comes amid a slew of measures the Eknath Shinde government took in the past year. Ahmednagar has been renamed Ahilyanagar after Maratha queen Ahilya Devi Holkar. Aurangabad was renamed after Chhatrapati Shivaji's eldest son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. Similarly, Osmanabad was renamed Dharashiv.

Among the other decisions taken by the Eknath Shinde cabinet on Wednesday, the limit of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana has been increased to Rs 5 lakh and its benefits will be extended to all.

"We've also taken a big decision to increase the limit of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. The benefits of the scheme will now be extended to all the 12.5 crore people of the state. No one will be deprived of their medical benefits," Eknath Shinde said.

In addition to this, it has also been decided to provide 40 lakh employment to Marathi youth in the state. "In the meeting, we decided to provide 40 lakh employment to the youth," the Chief Minister added.

Pointing out the industrial potential in the state, Shinde said, "Many industries are coming up, many activities are taking place, there is skilled manpower and the state has a huge potential. So people are coming in."

Shinde also announced that Maharashtra has regained its position as the top state when it comes to Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). "Maharashtra had come down from first position in the last two years. Now it has regained its top position. I thank PM Modi for extending his support to our state government," he said. (ANI)