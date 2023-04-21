Mumbai Maharashtra I spent money to get Sanjay Raut elected to the Rajya Sabha Sanjay Raut s name was not even on the voter list such statements were allegedly made by former Chief Minister Narayan Rane at several public meetings Over this Shiv Sena Uddhav MP Sanjay Raut has now sued Narayan Rane for defamatory remarks and damages in court regarding Rane s alleged statementsUnion Minister Narayan Rane reportedly said that he was mainly responsible for Sanjay Raut to go the Rajya Sabha at a time when the latter s name was not even on the voters list Following this a notice was issued by Sanjay Raut through his lawyer to Narayan Rane in February 2023 And in this notice it was asked that Rane should submit proof of his statement otherwise a claim for damages will be filed in courtIt has been two months since Sanjay Raut gave notice to Union Minister Narayan Rane But till now there is no reply from the Union Minister That is why Sanjay Raut has now dragged Union Minister Narayan Rane to court The manner in which Narayan Rane made an allegedly defamatory statement about Sanjay Raut in a public event stirred a huge controversy in MaharashtraAlso Read Stop threatening us we are your baap Shiv Sena s Sanjay Raut to BJP minister after ED notice threatSanjay Raut has now filed a claim for damages in the Mumbai court It is also stated in the petition that Sanjay Raut has not submitted any evidence regarding the allegations made by Rane against him The Shiv Sena Uddhav MP has accused Rane of making false and malicious comments while claiming all credit for the election of Raut as a Rajya Sabha member in 2004