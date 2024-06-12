Action against Darshan after discussion with artists' union: Karnataka Film Chamber

Bengaluru: Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) President N M Suresh on Wednesday said that a decision regarding taking action against Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who has been arrested in connection with a murder case, will be taken after discussion with the artists' union. He indicated that action will most likely be taken only after the police file a charge-sheet in the case.

Suresh was responding to members of some pro-Kannada organisations, who met him, demanding that KFCC take strong action against Darshan.

They demanded that Darshan's movies should not be released and he should be boycotted, as they also questioned the film industry and federation for their "silence" on the issue.

Darshan, popularly known as "Challenging Star", and 12 of his close associates were arrested on Tuesday for the murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor. Renukaswamy, a resident of district headquarters town of Chitradurga, allegedly commented on the social media account of Pavithra Gowda, a close friend of Darshan and small-time actress, accusing her of creating a rift between the actor and his wife. He also allegedly used "indecent language" and posted offensive messages, according to police sources.

"First of all I express my condolences to the family of Renukaswamy...we too share their grief. It is our duty to respond to the demand placed. Please don't say that the Film Chamber of Commerce is inactive, I don't agree with it," Suresh told reporters. Bengaluru Police Commissioner (B Dayananda) has said that they will do a detailed probe in the case in accordance with law and bring the truth out, he said. "We too are saying that the guilty should be punished mercilessly as per law."

"We too have got certain complaints, but there is a 'Kalavidara Sangha' (artistes' union) for it. The Film Chamber of Commerce is for producers, distributors and exhibitors, but still we have tried to respond. We have spoken to the 'Kalavidara Sangha', we are trying to hold a discussion with artists. We cannot decide unilaterally. I will call a meeting to discuss. Until the police investigation is over and they file a charge-sheet the accused (culprits) will not be known, once that's done, we will take necessary action. We too have responsibility," he added.

Sa Ra Govindu, film producer and former President of KFCC, condemned the murder and said one should stand with the parents of Renukaswamy in their grief. He said such incidents cause disrepute to the film industry. "Let the guilty be punished. No one is above law."