ETV Bharat / bharat

Firing outside House: Mumbai Police Record Salman Khan's Statement

author img

By PTI

Published : 15 hours ago

A four-member crime branch team went to the Galaxy Apartments in Bandra and took testimonies from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his brother Arbaaz Khan regarding the April shooting incident outside the Khan family's home.

The alleged shooters, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, were arrested from Gujarat
Mumbai Police Record Salman Khan's Statement in connection with the incident of firing outside the family's residence in April (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Wednesday recorded statements of Bollywood star Salman Khan and his actor brother Arbaaz Khan in connection with the incident of firing outside the family's residence here in April, an official said.

A four-member crime branch team visited Galaxy Apartments in Bandra where the family lives, he said. Salman's statement was recorded for nearly four hours while his brother's statement was recorded for more than two hours, the official said. Two motorbike-borne men fired multiple rounds outside the actor's residence in the early hours of April 14.

The alleged shooters, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, were arrested from Gujarat with police claiming that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the incident. A total of six persons were arrested in the case. One of them, Anuj Thapan, allegedly hanged himself in police lock-up on May 1.

In a separate case, Navi Mumbai Police earlier this month arrested five persons, including an alleged member of Bishnoi and Goldier Brar gangs from Haryana, in connection with a plot to attack Salman Khan.

Four gang members had recced Khan's farmhouse in Panvel, the area around his home in Bandra, and places he visited for film shooting, police had said. Lawrence Bishnoi is currently lodged in the Sabarmati Central Prison in Gujarat's Ahmedabad in a different case.

Read More:

  1. Mumbai Police Nab Fifth Suspect in Conspiracy to Harm Salman Khan
  2. Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar's Gangs Recruited Minors to Attack Salman Khan

TAGGED:

SALMAN KHANSALMAN KHAN FIRINGSALMAN KHAN HOUSE FIRINGSALMAN KHAN NEWSSALMAN KHAN HOUSE FIRING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Why India stores its gold reserves in foreign vaults

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.