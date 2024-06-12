Nabi Topples Shakib as No. 1 T20I All-Rounder, Surya Retains Top Spot in ICC Batter Rankings

Dubai (United Arab Emirates): Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi achieved the no 1 T20I all-rounder spot replacing the former Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan from the helm while India's swashbuckling batter Suryakumar Yadav has retained his top spot in the latest rankings released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday.

Afghanistan are having an unbeaten run in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, beating Uganda and New Zealand in the Group C games. Nabi has been one of their star performers and was rewarded for his remarkable outing with the bat and the ball. The 39-year-old rose to the rankings' summit after picking up two wickets against New Zealand in Guyana.

In a major shuffle at the top, the former Afghan skipper jumped two places to take the top spot while Australia's Marcus Stoinis leapfrogged three places to move to the second spot after his brisk 67-run innings. Previously, no 1 ranked Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan slumped to fifth position.

In the T20I batting rankings, Suryakumar reclaimed his place at the top while Afghanistan's opening batter, Rahmanilah Gurbaz climbed 12th spot and achieved his career's highest ranking after a couple of half-centuries on the trot in the ongoing T20I showdown. He is the leading run-getter in the T20 World Cup, with 156 runs from two innings.

After a poor outing in the last three games, Pakistan captain Babar Azam moved to the third spot, while England skipper Jos Buttler secured the fifth place in the latest rankings. Australia opener Travis Head entered the top 10 by moving six places to the tenth position.

In the bowlers' T20I rankings, England's Adil Rashid is at the top, and Sri Lanka captain Wanindu Hasaranga sits at the second spot. After their exceptional four-wicket hauls against the Kiwis, Afghan duo Rashid Khan and Fazalhaq Farooqi moved to third and fourth spots respectively. South African speedster Anrich Nortje is level with Farooqi at the fourth spot. Afghanistan captain Rashid has six wickets in two matches. His compatriot Farooqi is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament, with nine wickets including a fifer in two games.

Nortje is the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, with eight wickets to his name in three games. Bangladesh trio Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Rishad Hossain made impressive ground and moved to 13th, 19th and 30th positions, respectively.