Five Including Infant Dead as Bike Collides with Pvt Bus in Tamil Nadu's Salem District

Salem: An infant and four others were killed in an accident when a private bus collided with two motorcycles in the wee hours of June 12. At least 10 passengers in the bus who were wounded have been admitted to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College. Veeranam Police have registered a case and investigation is underway.

The private bus called Shanmukha travelling from Achanguttapatti to Salem hit a two wheeler vehicle which were behind a lorry in front of Government Higher Secondary School in Salem District, killing four on spot. The police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies of the four deceased and sent them to the government hospital for post-mortem.

A girl who was hospitalised with serious injuries also died, taking the death toll to five. As per police sources, Lakshmanan and his wife Vedavalli were on their way to a cousin's wedding on June 12 on a two-wheeler. As they approached Sukkampatti, a lorry suddenly slowed down in front of his two-wheeler forcing him to stop the bike.

However, a private bus travelling in that direction rammed into the bike at a high speed, killing four people on spot including his wife and a child. Lakshmanan has been admitted to the Government Medical College as his situation is critical.

Officials of the Veeranam Police Station is conducting an in-depth investigation to get to the root of the matter. Traffic on the Salem-Harur road was affected for about 30 minutes due to this accident.