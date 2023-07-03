NCP Chief leaves for Karad, will visit Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial

Pune (Maharashtra): A day after Ajit Pawar and other legislators joining hands with the ruling Shiv Sena- BJP alliance, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar will visit Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial in Satara district's Karad on Monday.

Pawar will pay homage to Yashwantrao Balwantrao Chavan, the first Chief Minister of Maharashtra and the fifth Deputy Prime Minister of India in Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial, Karad. Later in the afternoon, the NCP chief will hold a meeting in Rayat, an educational institution in Karad. Sharad Pawar will also interact with the public and seek support from them. After the meeting, the NCP chief will leave for Mumbai.

Pawar was accompanied by his wife Pratibha Pawar, Rajya Sabha member Vandana Chavan, NCP spokesperson Ankush Kakde, party's Pune city unit president Prashant Jagtap and many other party workers.

Ajit Pawar reclaimed the position of deputy chief minister after he defected from the Nationalist Congress Party and joined hands with the ruling Shiv Sena- BJP alliance on Sunday. Eight other party legislators also joined the National Democratic Alliance government in the state. Ajit Pawar- considered to be a grassroot leader, was also the deputy CM in the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government that was in power from November 2019 to June 2022.

Ajit Pawar- son of NCP chief Sharad Pawar's elder brother late Anant Pawar, had recently appealed to the party leadership to relieve him of the responsibility of the leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly and allow him to function in the party organisation.

Also read: Moved disqualification petition against Ajit Pawar, 8 others: Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil

NCP working President Supriya Sule on Sunday said that Ajit Pawar joining the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra Government is painful but her personal relationship with him would remain the same.

Sharad Pawar said, "We live in a democratic country where everyone has the right to speak for themselves and keep their points. Ajit Pawar's move is his own decision and point of view."