RAILWAY POLICE FORCE CONSTABLE WHO KILLED SENIOR 3 PASSENGERS SACKED HARASSED MUSLIM MAN IN 2017

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Railway Police Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary, who shot dead his senior and three passengers on board a moving train in July, has been dismissed from service. According to a senior official, Chaudhary was involved in at least three discipline-related incidents, including the harassment of a Muslim man in 2017, and the order to sack him was issued on August 14 by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) senior divisional security commissioner.

The official claimed that Chaudhary was part of RPF's dog squad in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain in 2017 when he once brought a Muslim man to the RPF post and harassed him for no reason. The official added that his superiors ordered an inquiry against Chaudhary over the harassment and necessary action was taken against him as per disciplinary rules.

It is also learned that during his posting in Gujarat, Chaudhary assaulted a colleague on one occasion. And in another incident, the now-sacked RPF jawan withdrew money using a co-worker's ATM card. The official said that the decision to remove 34-year-old Chaudhary from service was taken based on the train killing incident.

Chaudhary allegedly gunned down his senior officer, Tikaram Meena, and three passengers when the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express was near Palghar station in the wee hours of July 31. The three passengers, Abdul Kadar Mohamed Hussain Bhanpurawala, Sayyad Saifuddin, and Asgar Abbas Shaikh, were traveling in different bogies of the train. The Government Railway Police (GRP) later arrested Chaudhary. The motive behind the chilling crime is still not clear.

The GRP said that Chaudhary first shot dead RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Meena and a passenger in the B5 coach with his automatic service weapon. He then gunned down another passenger in the pantry car of the train and one more traveler in the S6 coach. The sacked RPF constable is now in judicial custody. (With PTI inputs)

