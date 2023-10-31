Mumbai: A third extortion mail was sent by an unknown person to businessman Mukesh Ambani, threatening to kill him if fails to meet the sender's demand of ₹ 400, officials said.

According to Gamdevi police officials, the present email has revised the 'protection money' to ₹ 400 crore and a case has already been registered in the first instance itself.

"If you don't pay us Rs 400 crore we will kill you, we have the best sharp-shooters in India," the email from the unknown sender read.

Investigations are underway to identify the sender, which will help solve this case. Senior officials from Mumbai Police visited Antilia, the residence of Ambani, and deliberated on their next course of action.

Sources said the email has been received from the same email ID. The first threat email arrived on Oct. 27. It sought ₹ 20 cr from the businessman in exchange for his life, which is under threat.

Regarding the letter, a Reliance Industries Security official has lodged a complaint with Gamdevi police. The case was jointly probed by the Gamdevi Police and the anti-extortion squad of the Mumbai police. The second letter arrived on Saturday, Oct. 28. It sought ₹ 200 cr as protection money. The sender has threatened to shoot them if the family doesn't pay, a senior police official said.