MAN WORKING AT NAVAL DOCKYARD HELD ON ESPIONAGE CHARGES

Mumbai: A man working at the Naval Dockyard here was arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra police on Wednesday for allegedly providing information about naval installations to Pakistani intelligence operatives, officials said.

The accused, who is in his early 20s, was working as a civil apprentice at the dockyard, said an ATS release. He was allegedly in touch with two Pakistani intelligence operatives through WhatsApp and Facebook during April 2023 to October 2023 and provided confidential and sensitive information about naval and other vital installations in south Mumbai to them for money, it said.