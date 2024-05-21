CBTS Team Successfully Climbs Mount Adi Kailash, Hoists Tricolor

Pithoragarh: In a rare feat, a Climbing Beyond the Summit (CBTS) team has succeeded in climbing Adi Kailash mountain in Vyas valley of Dharchula development block of Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand, located at an altitude of 5,925 meters above sea level in the high Himalayan region. In respect of the sanctity of Mount Adi Kailash, the team did not climb till the last peak and hoisted the tricolor 60 meters below the final peak. The mountaineers have congratulated the members for the successful ascent of the team.

An official said that the six-member team of mountaineers started the expedition from Dharchula on May 7 and on May 10, the team established a base camp at 4,600 meters. On May 13, an advanced base camp was established at an altitude of 5,100 meters. The three-member mountaineering team left for Adi Kailash peak from the advanced base camp in alpine style at 3 am on May 17. The team reached the last 60 meters below the peak of Adi Kailash mountain at 10.40 am. Respecting the sanctity of Adi Kailash mountain, the team decided not to climb further and hoisted the tricolor at this place and had a darshan of Adi Kailash.

Team leader Yogesh Garbyal said that during the practice of alpine style climbing in Adi Kailash range, the team has succeeded in finding safe climbing routes of Adi Kailash mountain. Apart from Yogesh Garbyal, Kala Badal and Meenakshi Rawat were also included in the three-member team. Garbyal said that the peak offers a beautiful view of Parvati Tal besides Chipedang, Rajeju, Brahma Parvat, Ishan Parvat of this range, Nampa, Api and Kailash Parvat.

In 2021, the women team of CBTS had also hoisted the tricolor on Chipend peak located near Sela in Adi Kailash area at a height of 6,120 meters. This was the first time an Indian had successfully climbed this peak. Earlier too, the CBTS team had discovered a safe route through the former trade routes Sayano La Pass (5,495 m) and Sela Pass (5,100 m) connecting the Darma Valley in the Kailash Range to the Vyas Valley.

The first successful ascent of Adi Kailash was made on 8 October 2004 by a British-Scottish-American team consisting of Tim Woodward, Jack Pearce and Andy Perkins (UK), Jason Hubert, Martin Welch, Diarmid Hearns and Amanda George (Scotland) and Paul Zuchowski (USA) who did not climb the last few meters out of respect for the sacred nature of the summit. The first attempt was made in 2002 by Martin Moran's team which was abandoned 200 meters (660 feet) before the summit due to very loose snow and rocky terrain.