MAHARASHTRA ONE HELD FOR SMUGGLING 11 SNAKES IN BISCUIT CAKE PACKETS AT MUMBAI AIRPORT

Mumbai (Maharashtra): One person, who arrived from Bangkok, was arrested for allegedly smuggling snakes in biscuit and cake packets and 11 snakes were seized from his possession, officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said on Saturday.

The accused was apprehended by the Customs Intelligence Directorate at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here, officials said, adding they have successfully busted another racket of wildlife trafficking.

"Based on the tip-off, officials of the DRI Mumbai Zonal Unit arrested a person, who arrived from Bangkok at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on December 20. After checking the luggage of the person, nine pythons and two corn snakes were found lying in the packets of biscuits and cakes. The snakes have been seized under the Customs Act 1962. After investigation, the officials of Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), Western Region (WR), Navi Mumbai have established the identity of the seized animals," a senior official said.

Meanwhile, the Regional Deputy Director issued an order to send these snakes to Bangkok for better protection. "The snakes were handed over to Spicejet Airlines," the official added.

According to the official, the accused is being interrogated and necessary action will be taken. Meanwhile, on November 7, the Tatanagar Railway Police Force arrested a woman with almost 28 exotic snakes and other insects in Neelanchal Express.