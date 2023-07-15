BIHAR 24 SNAKES AND 50 60 EGGS FOUND IN A HOUSE

Bagaha (Bihar): Nearly 24 snakes including King Cobra along with 50-60 eggs were recovered from a house in Madhubani block of Bihar's Bagaha on Friday evening.

All the snakes had camped under the staircase of the house of Madan Chowdhary, a resident of Ward No. 5 of Madhubani Panchayat. Next to the reptiles, there were around 50 to 60 eggs. The family had kept an old discarded dressing table at the end of the staircase and the snakes had housed underneath it.

The matter came to light after some children, who were playing near the ladder noticed something crossing them on the floor. As soon as they turned their eyes to the direction of the movement, they saw that it was a snake. They shouted in fear, drawing the attention of the family members.

The family found that some snakes had gathered under the dressing table and called a snake charmer to rescue the reptiles. The news of the incident spread like wildfire and soon a crowd gathered to take a glimpse of the snakes.

When the snake charmer started rescuing the reptiles, the family and the villagers were shocked to find there were two dozen snakes and 50 to 60 eggs. The snake charmer rescued the snakes and collected them in jars. Later, he released those on the banks of the Gandaki river.

"Hearing the children screaming, we rushed to the staircase. We saw a snake escaping under the dressing table. With the help of some neighbours, who had reached there after hearing the commotion, we slightly shifted the dressing table. We noticed that there were around four to five snakes and informed a local snake charmer immediately. We were surprised when the snake charmer recovered 60 snakes from our house along with eggs," Madan Chowdhury, owner of the house said.