PUNJAB SNAKE CREEPS INTO WATERLOGGED HOUSE BITES MAN TO DEATH

Macchiwara (Punjab): Amid the floods in Punjab, a man was bitten by a poisonous snake at his waterlogged house in Indra Colony of Macchiwada Sahib in Punjab on Tuesday (July 11) night, following which he died.

Punjab government officials identified the deceased as Bachhan Singh. They said that his house was adjoins the fields. After dam water was released, it entered the house. "At night when Bachhan Singh and his family members were sleeping, a snake entered their house. The snake bit Bachan Singh. Bachan Singh immediately woke up and tried to catch the snake. Meanwhile, the snake bit him for the second time. The family members rushed him to a nearby hospital, but the doctors declared him brought dead," officials added.

Bachan Singh was a driver and was the sole breadwinner of the family. The family has sought compensation from the government. They alleged that due to broken roads, there was a delay in rushing Bachhan Singh to the hospital.

Meanwhile, a local police official said that they have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and have handed Bachhan's body to his kin after post-mortem. Incessant rains have lashed Punja, triggering floods in several parts of the state.

