New Delhi : Equity investors became richer by Rs 2 lakh crore in the morning trade on Friday as a rally in stocks propelled the benchmark BSE Sensex to scale the 71,000 mark for the first time.

Optimistic trends in the global markets after the United States Federal Reserve kept its key interest rate unchanged and signalled rate cuts next year along with continuous foreign fund inflows have been fuelling the rally in these stocks. Rallying for the third day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 569.88 points to reach its all-time high of 71,084.08 during the morning deals.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of BSE-listed firms hit a record high of Rs 357 lakh crore in early trade. Benchmark Sensex surged past the 70,000 level for the first time in early trade on Monday. Among the Sensex firms, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro and JSW Steel were the major gainers during the morning deals.