Mumbai NCP leader Ajit Pawar dismissing the rumours of his leaving the party said to the media that he will remain with the NCP and do as instructed by the party Pawar also mentioned that there is no truth in the rumours that have been circulating about him He is also expected to attend Sharad Pawar s iftaar party“I am in NCP will remain with NCP Will do what party tells me There is no truth in the rumours spread about me LoP Maharashtra Assembly and NCP leader Ajit Pawar told the media on Tuesday afternoon Ajit Pawars remark comes at a time when there was widespread speculation that the senior NCP leader is on its way to join BJP There were even reports that Maharashtra speaker Rahul Narwekar has cut short his Japan visit and is rushing back to Mumbai which fuelled the speculation further The speculation of Pawars leaving the party and join BJP was making rounds in the Maharashtras political circle for quite sometimes and it aggravated further when on Tuesday morning his cousin and senior NCP MP Supriya Sule said One explosion in Delhi and one in Maharashtra Though later the senior NCP mellowed it down by saying “ You know what explosion I live in reality If you ask me about today I can tell you I don t know what is happening 15 days later Why don t you ask Ajit dada this I don t know about this As a public representative I have a lot of work I don t have time to gossip she had also said However Sharad Pawar has denied the speculation stating that Ajit Pawar is working for the party and that there is no rift between them He also dismissed the rumours about Ajit Pawar s impending departure as in your head The BJP has reportedly been seeking a tieup to strengthen its numbers in Maharashtra and has indicated that it would welcome Ajit Pawar if he were to join their party However Ajit Pawar has not yet clarified the reports which has fuelled further speculation about his intentionsMeanwhile some NCP MLAs have expressed their support for Ajit dada and NCP MLA Anil Patil has visited Ajit Pawar s home and stated that he is with him However he also mentioned that Pawar has not asked them about joining the BJP and if he does then they will speak about it