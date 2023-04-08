Mumbai: Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar has gone 'missing' again as his phone is unreachable since Friday, according to Sources. It is learnt the leader has canceled a scheduled program on Friday afternoon. According to party sources, he had also canceled all other programs for the next two days without announcing it officially. Sources suggested that the NCP leader was travelling along with a troupe of seven NCP MLAs.

Ajit Pawar's latest disappearance bears a close resemblance to his stint in 2019 when he took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister in the BJP-led government, with Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister. However, the Fadnavis-led government that was sworn in by then-Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in the early morning hours lasted only a day.

Soon after, the Maha Vikas Agadhi government was sworn in with then-Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister. The 'unlikely' alliance was the brainchild of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. The junior Pawar's disappearance crops up amid Sharad Pawar's recent view that the Hindenburg report on Adani seems to be 'targeted' and the Opposition has blown the matter out of proportion. The political stalwart's comments stoked controversy as he is one of the formidable voices among the opposition.

Ajit Pawar made headlines for his statements praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. When questions were being raised about the Prime Minister's education, Pawar said that education has not made Modi as the Prime Minister, it is his 'charisma' that has made him India's most popular Prime Minister. This comment came just after the Gujarat court fined Arvind Kejriwal who sought Modi's educational certificates from his varsities.

Maharashtra is not new to political turmoil. The recent coup by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who engineered defections among the ranks of the Shiv Sena and got them under his wing and later formed the government with the help of the BJP, is a case in point.